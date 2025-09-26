India's banks should strive to be among top ten in world

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has stated that India has sustained its growth story through the implementation of structural reforms, process reforms, digital governance, and welfare schemes. He noted that Indias banking sector should now aim to scale up, and our banks should strive to be among the top 10 in the world. He said that India has established political stability, credible leadership, robust economic performance, and a strong foundation of democracy. Leveraging long-term policies based on these four pillars, our economy has delivered remarkable performance over the past 11 years. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that while many developed countries are progressing at a growth rate of 1 to 2 percent, India has sustained a growth rate of 7 to 8 percent.

