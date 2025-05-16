Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 832.00% to Rs 6.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.19% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales04.51 -100 3.2633.23 -90 OPM %0-35.48 --79.755.24 - PBDT-0.342.47 PL 7.721.76 339 PBT-0.342.44 PL 7.721.51 411 NP-1.072.38 PL 6.990.75 832

