Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net loss of Jayatma Enterprises reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 0.630.55 15 OPM %-125.007.14 --36.51-60.00 - PBDT-0.120.22 PL 0.370.76 -51 PBT-0.140.20 PL 0.290.69 -58 NP-0.070.13 PL 0.230.51 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCC standalone net profit rises 14.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story