Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 745.86 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 76.20% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 745.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 641.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.46% to Rs 133.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 2895.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2587.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

