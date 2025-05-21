Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 17.41% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.48% to Rs 14.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 52.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

