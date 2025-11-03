National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 68.29 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 42.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.2977.026.605.355.825.900.640.920.390.68

