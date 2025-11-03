Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 66.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 2317.30 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 66.42% to Rs 421.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 253.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 2317.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2097.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2317.302097.6052.1347.761118.40875.60564.10339.50421.20253.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News