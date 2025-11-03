Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 25.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.30% to Rs 285.87 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 25.65% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 285.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.285.87229.999.9010.6426.4721.6720.1018.1915.4312.28

