Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd up for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 813.95, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.68% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 62.47% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 813.95, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 19.68% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

CARE Ratings reaffirms credit ratings of Jindal Stainless with 'stable' outlook

Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Metal shares rise

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.71%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.26%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.36%, up for five straight sessions

Tips Industries Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story