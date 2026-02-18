Gland Pharma Ltd up for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1857, up 1.13% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 7.99% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

