Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.37% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 43.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.37% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Jindal Steel Ltd has gained around 16.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11828.4, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1223.8, up 1.23% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 42.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 43.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.