Marico Ltd spurts 1.29%

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51778.3, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 784.8, up 1.06% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 23.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 51.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.