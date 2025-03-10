Glenmark launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending 22 February 2025, the MiraLAX Powder for Solution, 17 grams (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $555.7 million.
Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers.
