Glenmark Pharma gains after American subsidiary launches Olopatadine generic

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 1.53% to Rs 1588.65 after the company's subsidiary Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA, announced the launch of OTC product Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution.

The solution is the generic version of 'Pataday Twice Daily Relief, which is distributed by Alcon Laboratories, Inc. The registered trademark Pataday is owned by Novartis AG.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Olopatadine belongs to a group of medicines called antihistamines. It is used to treat seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (infection, itching, redness, and swelling of the eye) caused due to pollens, dust, animal fur, and other allergens.

According to Nielsen, syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending 13 July 2024, the Pataday Twice Daily Relief (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $26.4 million.