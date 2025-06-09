Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma rises after zanubrutinib launch in India

Glenmark Pharma rises after zanubrutinib launch in India

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1% to Rs 1605.80 after the drug maker announced the upcoming launch of zanubrutinib in India, following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Co-developed with global oncology leader BeOne Medicines, zanubrutinib will be marketed under the brand name Brukinsa. It is the first and only Brutons tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor approved in India for five types of B-cell malignancies: chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), Waldenstr macroglobulinemia (WM), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), and follicular lymphoma (FL).

Globally, Brukinsa is approved in over 70 countries, backed by robust clinical evidence from pivotal trials such as Alpine, Aspen, and Sequoia. The drug has shown a strong safety profile, high response rates, and durable disease control.

With one Indian diagnosed with blood cancer every five minutes and around 70,000 deaths annually, Brukinsa addresses a critical treatment gap. Its flexible dosing (once or twice daily) supports personalized care. In the Alpine study for relapsed/refractory CLL, Brukinsa reported significantly fewer serious cardiac events (1.9% vs 7.7%) and lower treatment discontinuation (0.3% vs 4.3%) compared to ibrutinib.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

On a consolidated basis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1218.28 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 6.77% year-on-year to Rs 3220.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

