Yen weakens past 148 as US data and BOJ wage outlook collide

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen slipped beyond 148 per dollar on Tuesday, dragged lower by a modest rebound in the US dollar ahead of key labor market data. Traders are watching Fridays payrolls and wage figures closely, with the outcomes likely to steer both the Feds and BOJs policy paths. Despite Governor Kazuo Uedas recent signal that Japans tight labor market could fuel further wage gains, markets remain split on the pace and timing of BOJ rate hikes. Sticky inflation and brighter economic prospects have strengthened bets for a move before year-end, though tariff-related uncertainties add to caution.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

