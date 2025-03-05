Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 3.49%, rises for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1380.8, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 4.57% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1380.8, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 7.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19820.65, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1384.75, up 3.52% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 49.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 4.57% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 16.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News