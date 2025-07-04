Suryoday SFB gains as gross advances jump 20% YoY in Q1 FY26

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.68% to Rs 141.56 after the bank's gross advances increased 20% to to Rs 10,846 crore in Q1 FY26, as compared to Rs 9,037 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Sequentially, gross advances rose 6% to Rs 10,251 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Disbursements for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,261 crore, up 30% YoY and 8% QoQ.

The banks total deposits grew by 39% YoY and 7% QoQ to Rs 11,312 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Retail deposits increased 39% YoY and 8% QoQ to Rs 9,230 crore and bulk deposits stood at Rs 2,083 crore during the quarter, up 21% YoY and 4% QoQ.

The bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits stood at Rs 2,003 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 39% in YoY and down 9% YoY. The CASA ratio remained unchanged at 17.7% in Q1 FY26, compared to the same figure of 17.7% in Q1 FY25. However, it showed a decline from 20.9% posted in Q4 FY25. The CE - 1 EMI% stood at 94.1% in Q1 FY26, compared to 93.4% in Q1 FY25, and 98.8% in Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, the CE - Overall% was recorded at 97.1% in Q1 FY26, showing a decline from 99.7% in Q4 FY25, but still higher than 101.0% in Q1 FY25.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 8.5% in Q1 FY26, compared to 7.1% in Q4 FY25, reflecting a Q-o-Q increase. This was also higher than 2.7% recorded in Q1 FY25, indicating a Y-o-Y rise. As of June 2025, approximately 98% of the Inclusive Finance portfolio, which makes up around 48% of the Bank's Gross Advances, is covered under the CGFMU Scheme. The breakdown for Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) as of June 30, 2025, shows a GNPA of Rs 927 crore, with Rs 804 crore covered under CGFMU. Of this, Rs 585 crore is claimable as per the CGFMU policy under various cohorts.

In Q1 FY26, the bank received around Rs 56 crore, representing 100% of the claim made for the quarter. Additionally, the Bank's retail deposits grew by 44% Y-o-Y, while disbursements for the quarter rose by 30% Y-o-Y, reaching over Rs 2,200 crore. Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a leading Small Finance Bank(SFB) in India. The company started offering SFB services in 2017. They serve customers in the unbanked and underbanked segments. Before SBF, the company operated as an NBFC. The bank reported standalone net loss of Rs 33.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 4.2% year on year to Rs 530.68 crore in Q4 FY25.