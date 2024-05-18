Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1042.45, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:48 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.98% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 57.6% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1042.45, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:48 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 1.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18981.6, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94679 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1046.5, up 2.34% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 66.98% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 57.6% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

