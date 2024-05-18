Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 199.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 146.94% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% jump in NIFTY and a 71.03% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 199.9, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 8.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9557.95, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 200.6, up 2.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

