Aryaman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 49.92% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.92% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.26% to Rs 17.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 66.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.2712.52 -50 66.1553.53 24 OPM %17.54-23.00 -48.5913.92 - PBDT1.56-3.07 LP 32.286.47 399 PBT1.53-3.11 LP 32.136.31 409 NP0.96-2.15 LP 17.653.92 350

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

