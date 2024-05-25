RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 131.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.66% to Rs 21.57 croreNet profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 131.67% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.66% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.76% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 66.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
