Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) of BPI Labs, LLC, NDA 205029.

