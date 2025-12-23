Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 23 December 2025.

New Listing:

KSH International shares will list on the stock exchanges. The IPO was subscribed 0.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it closed on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

HCL Technologies software business division, HCL Software will acquire Wobby, an earlystage startup providing AI Data Analyst Agents for data warehouses, based in Antwerp, Belgium, for total consideration of Euro 4.5 million

Meanwhile, HCL Software will also acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of cloud software group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform, for a total consideration of $240 million Sanghvi Movers material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables has been awarded large work orders worth Rs 428.72 crore from prominent Independent Power Producers (IPP's). Prestige Estates Projects has announced the acquisition of a 25-acre land parcel in Medavakkam, Chennai with a development potential of approximately 5 million square feet. The project is estimated to generate top-line revenue of over Rs 5,000 crore. GPT Infraprojects said that its consortium with ISCPPL has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs 670 crore for construction of four lane elevated road in Jodhpur city.