Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 23 December 2025.

New Listing:

KSH International shares will list on the stock exchanges. The IPO was subscribed 0.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2025 and it closed on 18 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 365 and 384 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

HCL Technologies software business division, HCL Software will acquire Wobby, an earlystage startup providing AI Data Analyst Agents for data warehouses, based in Antwerp, Belgium, for total consideration of Euro 4.5 million

Meanwhile, HCL Software will also acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of cloud software group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform, for a total consideration of $240 million

Sanghvi Movers material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables has been awarded large work orders worth Rs 428.72 crore from prominent Independent Power Producers (IPP's).

Prestige Estates Projects has announced the acquisition of a 25-acre land parcel in Medavakkam, Chennai with a development potential of approximately 5 million square feet. The project is estimated to generate top-line revenue of over Rs 5,000 crore.

GPT Infraprojects said that its consortium with ISCPPL has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs 670 crore for construction of four lane elevated road in Jodhpur city.

Saatvik Green Energys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order aggregating to Rs 486 crore from one renowned Independent Power producers/EPC Players for supply of solar PV modules.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

India, New Zealand Conclude FTA Talks to Boost Trade, Investments and Export Diversification

High-frequency indicators for November point to robust industrial activity

India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

Fiscal position of Centre and States remained resilient in first half of FY26

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story