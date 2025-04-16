Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark USA to launch Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets

Image
Apr 16 2025
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.

Glenmark's Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Adderall2 Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Teva Women's Health, Inc. and the company will begin distribution in May 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2025, the Adderall Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $421.7 million.

Apr 16 2025

