RIR Power Electronics appoints Perry Schugart as Global Marketing and Business Development Executive

RIR Power Electronics announced the appointment of Perry Schugart as Global Marketing and Business Development Executive.
Schugart brings decades of experience in driving growth strategies, maximizing profitability and building sustainable competitive advantages across SMEs and Global 500 companies. His career is marked by remarkable achievements, including driving consistent revenue growth, achieving higher product margins and securing orders valued at over $500 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content