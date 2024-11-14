Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 124.30 crore

Net Loss of Global Vectra Helicorp reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 124.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.124.30104.8710.109.6413.068.92-4.86-8.61-4.15-6.82

