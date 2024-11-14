Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 163.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 4.73 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial rose 163.86% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.734.30 10 OPM %12.4710.00 -PBDT2.520.94 168 PBT2.510.93 170 NP2.190.83 164
Powered by Capital Market - Live News