Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 163.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 163.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 4.73 crore

Net profit of Kabra Commercial rose 163.86% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.734.30 10 OPM %12.4710.00 -PBDT2.520.94 168 PBT2.510.93 170 NP2.190.83 164

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story