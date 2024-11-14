Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.130.0984.6277.780.110.070.110.070.080.05

