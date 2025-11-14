Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 1456.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 661.36 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 1456.74% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 661.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.661.36638.068.994.6548.5522.2826.332.0921.951.41

