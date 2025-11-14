Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 3.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 637.70 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 3.87% to Rs 59.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 637.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 627.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.637.70627.0914.0314.2888.1989.5778.8682.3259.1161.49

