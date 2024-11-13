Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 235.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 45.08 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 235.38% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.0835.986.542.502.950.902.950.902.180.65

