IRB Infra Q2 PAT climbs 41% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 41% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.82 crore on a 10.42% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,751.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 260.81 crore in Q2 FY26, up 42.22% compared to the Rs 183.39 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 974 crore, registering a growth of 4% from Rs 933 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit surged 43.14% to Rs 343.31 crore on an 11.96% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 384.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & MD, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, The first half of the year, particularly Q2, continued to demonstrate strong momentum in toll revenue growth, despite a severe and extended monsoon period. We have also successfully completed the sale of three assets, in line with our B.E.S.T. (Bid, Execute, Stabilize, Transfer) strategy of efficient asset churn and sustainable growth without any dilution.

This has enabled us to unlock approximately Rs 5,000 crore of equity in the Private InvIT, positioning us to pursue further opportunities of around Rs 15,000 crore in the sector. These developments keep us firmly on track to achieve an asset base of Rs 1.4 trillion over the next three years. He added, This robust performance strengthens our confidence that growth will further accelerate in the coming quarters, supported by the ongoing pace of consolidation.

Meanwhile, the board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.07 per equity share for FY26. The record date is set as 18 November 2025, and the dividend will be paid or dispatched to eligible shareholders on or before December 2025.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in the road and highway sector, with a presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles. IRB's work spans from the building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels; recently, the company diversified its business into the real estate development sector also.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers shed 0.23% to Rs 43.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

