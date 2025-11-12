India Pesticides slides after Q2 PAT decline 9% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

India Pesticides slipped 1.59% to Rs 188.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 9.46% to Rs 31.57 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 34.87 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.51% sequentially to Rs 290.36 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 21.84%, while revenue from operations fell 26.91% in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses decreased 23.71% to Rs 248.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.58 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 173.79 crore (down 18.42% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were Rs 15.19 crore (down 19.32% YoY) during the period under review.