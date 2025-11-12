Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Tejas Networks Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 November 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd registered volume of 81.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.27% to Rs.1,080.35. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 66.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.55% to Rs.544.75. Volumes stood at 4.71 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd notched up volume of 205.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.30% to Rs.337.20. Volumes stood at 20.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44280 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.757.75. Volumes stood at 18773 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 10.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.1,734.50. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

