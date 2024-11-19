GMR Airports' passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Oct'24

GMR Airports Infrastructure rose 3.33% to Rs 80.65 after the company reported a 9% year on year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.7 million passengers in October 2024.

During the month, domestic traffic and international traffic grew by 9.2% YoY each.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 6.4 million passengers (up 6% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.4 million passengers (up 22% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 9% YoY in October 2024, totaling to 71,598 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 337.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 15.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,402.20 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

