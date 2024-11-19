GMR Airports' passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Oct'24

GMR Airports Infrastructure rose 3.33% to Rs 80.65 after the company reported a 9% year on year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.7 million passengers in October 2024.During the month, domestic traffic and international traffic grew by 9.2% YoY each.
Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 6.4 million passengers (up 6% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.4 million passengers (up 22% YoY).
Aircraft movements also increased by 9% YoY in October 2024, totaling to 71,598 movements.
GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination Airport.
The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 337.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 15.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 19.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,402.20 crore during the June 2024 quarter.
