Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 70.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 194.89 croreNet profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 70.52% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 194.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 214.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales194.89214.73 -9 OPM %26.7332.50 -PBDT44.7264.00 -30 PBT9.9432.26 -69 NP7.1724.32 -71
