Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
India VIX fell 1.14% to 13.37.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,539, a premium of 120.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,418.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 76.15 points or 0.30% to 25,418.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.14% to 13.37.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Electronics were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

