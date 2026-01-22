Goa Carbon Q3 net loss widens to Rs 23 crore

Goa Carbon reported a standalone net loss of Rs 23.37 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 8.34 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue jumped 49.51% YoY to Rs 193.58 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 129.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.93 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 10.39 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 55.22% YoY to Rs 220.90 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 203.60 crore (up 50.08% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 6.08 crore (up 10.54% YoY) during the period under review.