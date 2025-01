Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 70.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.79% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 70.18% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.2813.5935.3224.506.264.006.013.714.852.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News