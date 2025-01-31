Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales119.9494.20 27 OPM %3.51-0.75 -PBDT3.45-1.11 LP PBT2.63-1.99 LP NP1.94-1.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 56.54% in the December 2024 quarter

TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 73.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2024 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 88.02% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story