Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 975.13 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills declined 5.23% to Rs 264.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 975.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 986.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales975.13986.09 -1 OPM %56.6955.96 -PBDT480.34482.02 0 PBT399.07416.41 -4 NP264.76279.36 -5
