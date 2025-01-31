Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 975.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 5.23% to Rs 264.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 975.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 986.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.975.13986.0956.6955.96480.34482.02399.07416.41264.76279.36

