NSE SME Silky Overseas slips on soft sheets after smooth debut

Shares of Silky Overseas was trading at Rs 162.45 on the NSE, a premium of 0.90% compared with the issue price of Rs 161.

The scrip was listed at Rs 171, a premium of 6.21% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 171 and a low of Rs 162.45. About 7.02 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Silky Overseas' IPO was subscribed 132.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2025 and it closed on 2 July 2025. The price band for the SME IPO was set between Rs 153 and Rs 161 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 19,05,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up additional storage facility, repayment or pre-payment of certain debt facilities, working capital requirement and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Silky Overseas on 27 June 2025, raised Rs 7.67 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.76 lakh shares at Rs 161 per share to 4 anchor investor. Silky Overseas is specializes in bedding essentials such as mink blankets, bed sheets, and comforters, marketed under the brand Rian Decor. Its operations span the entire production lifecycle knitting, dyeing, and processing, printing and packaging offering an end-to-end integrated manufacturing setup. Besides its domestic presence, Silky Overseas also exports to regions like the Middle East. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 135 employees.