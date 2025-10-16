Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Godavari Biorefineries surged 10% to Rs 263.45 after the company announced that its European patent for "Compounds for the Inhibition of Unregulated Cell Growth" has been granted.

The patent, filed under its anti-cancer research segment, covers new chemical compounds that target cancer stem cells. These compounds have shown strong potential in treating cancers such as breast and prostate.

The development strengthens the companys research portfolio and marks a step forward in its efforts toward high-value therapeutic innovation.

Godavari Biorefineries is a leading integrated biorefinery specializing in bio-based chemicals, ethanol, and sugar & power production. The company one of the larger producers of ethanol and a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals in India. The company operates cutting-edge facilities in Sakarwadi, Maharashtra, and Sameerwadi, Karnataka and three advanced R&D facilities in Mumbai and plant locations.

On a consolidated basis, Godavari Biorefineries reported net loss of Rs 16.02 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.11 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 2.05% YoY to Rs 533.24 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

