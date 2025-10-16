Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Muthoot Capital Services fell 1.99% to Rs 268.40 after the company reported 80% drop in net profit to Rs 3.31 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 16.27 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total revenue from operations added up to Rs 153.54 crore in September25 quarter, up 41% YoY.

The company provided for an impairment charge of Rs 16.70 crore in Q2 FY26. In the same period last year, it had written back provisions amounting to Rs 3.64 crore.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 3.72 crore, down 83 % from Rs 21.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Disbursements for Q2 FY26 were Rs 535.14 crore as against Rs 643.50 crore in Q2 FY25, down 17% YoY. Gross NPA as on 30 September 2025 was 6.46% as compared to 9.84% as on 30 September 2024. Net NPA as on 30 September 2025 was 3.07% as compared to 1.62% as on 30 September 2024. Asset under management (AUM) as on 30 September 2025 were at Rs 3,283.66 crore, up 38% YoY. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as on 30 September 2025 was 22.02% as compared to 26.93% as on 30 September 2024. Muthoot Capital Services, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India.