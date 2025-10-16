Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Muthoot Capital Services fell 1.99% to Rs 268.40 after the company reported 80% drop in net profit to Rs 3.31 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 16.27 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total revenue from operations added up to Rs 153.54 crore in September25 quarter, up 41% YoY.

The company provided for an impairment charge of Rs 16.70 crore in Q2 FY26. In the same period last year, it had written back provisions amounting to Rs 3.64 crore.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 3.72 crore, down 83 % from Rs 21.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Disbursements for Q2 FY26 were Rs 535.14 crore as against Rs 643.50 crore in Q2 FY25, down 17% YoY.

Gross NPA as on 30 September 2025 was 6.46% as compared to 9.84% as on 30 September 2024.

Net NPA as on 30 September 2025 was 3.07% as compared to 1.62% as on 30 September 2024.

Asset under management (AUM) as on 30 September 2025 were at Rs 3,283.66 crore, up 38% YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as on 30 September 2025 was 22.02% as compared to 26.93% as on 30 September 2024.

Muthoot Capital Services, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

RBI guv stays neutral with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

Wall Street Volatility Amid Earnings, Trade Concerns; Gold and Tech Stocks Soar

Rubicon Research jumps on debut

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story