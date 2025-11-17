Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 1.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.16% to Rs 1307.68 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 1.46% to Rs 161.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 1307.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1267.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1307.681267.5719.8919.46271.86256.55230.55217.09161.44159.12

