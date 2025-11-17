MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 676.86 crore

Net Loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 74.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 676.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 656.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.676.86656.323.364.0714.114.770.39-8.45-74.76-9.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News