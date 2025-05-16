Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 30.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 30.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 30.41% to Rs 279.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 1072.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 883.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 5578.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3969.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1565.82848.59 85 5578.463969.02 41 OPM %17.1822.46 -21.1122.75 - PBDT415.30310.26 34 1594.691260.06 27 PBT373.76282.46 32 1471.051151.61 28 NP279.29214.16 30 1072.03883.04 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 22.67% in the March 2025 quarter

String Metaverse reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 98.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story