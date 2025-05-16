Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 30.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 30.41% to Rs 279.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 1072.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 883.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 5578.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3969.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

