Kisan Mouldings consolidated net profit declines 99.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.05% to Rs 83.30 crore

Net profit of Kisan Mouldings declined 99.44% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.05% to Rs 83.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.17% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 273.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

