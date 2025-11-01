Godrej Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 9.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 2362.22 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 9.24% to Rs 356.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 392.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 2362.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2277.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2362.222277.7022.0024.52520.97588.95481.28561.61356.25392.54

